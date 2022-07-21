North
1. Henderson Flash 29-8
2. Dubois Bombers 21-18
3. Madisonville Miners 20-19
4. Muhlenberg Stallions 19-20
5. Louisville Jockeys 10-26
6. Owensboro RiverDawgs 10-29
South
1. Full Count Rhythm 29-11
2. Hoptown Hoppers 21-16
3. Fulton County Railroaders 20-19
4. Franklin Duelers 19-19
5. Paducah Chiefs 13-26
