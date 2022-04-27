Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Wednesday:
Tiffany N. Almon was charged on Tuesday with no registration plate, failure to maintain insurance, possession of meth, possession of an unspecified drug, possession of marijuana and improper display of registration plate.
William Andrew Reynolds was charged on Tuesday with operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to appear.
Daniel Silas Boyd was charged on Tuesday with non-payment of fines.
Tiffany N. Almon was charged on Tuesday with fraudulent use of ID card or electronic code for benefits.
Heather L. Clark was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear.
Trevin Lee Bush was charged on Tuesday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activities on Wednesday:
Earl E. Stone was charged on Thursday with no registration plate, failure to maintain insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked license and trafficking in meth.
Tabitha R. Davenport was charged on Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, promoting contraband, tampering with pal evidence and possession of meth.
Chelsea Powell was charged on Tuesday with tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
