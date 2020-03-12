MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — Landrith Dean Jarrell Sr., 88, of Madison County, Mississippi, died March 6, 2020, at his home.
Dean was born July 10, 1931, to John and Ivel Jarrell in Tennessee, where he spent most of his youth until the family moved to Providence. After graduating from Providence High School in 1949, Dean enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base. He met his wife, Rete, on a blind date, and they were married for 57 years.
Dean is preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite Hayes Jarrell; and his son, Landrith (Landy) D. Jarrell Jr.
Survivors include his daughter, Thomasita (Tommie) and husband John Xerri of Fruitport, Michigan; granddaughter Katie H. Jarrell of Nevada City, California; grandson Tristan R. Xerri of Fruitport, Michigan; sister Virginia Sue Villines of Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton, Mississippi. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral mass to follow. Internment will be in Natchez Trace Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
