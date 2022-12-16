The Hopkins County Grand Jury handed down the following indictments during the month of December.
Jason Collier, 30 of Clarksville, TN was indicted on two charges of first degree robbery, a class B felony.
Joey Greenwell, 52 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of trafficking in meth, a class C felony; and being a persistent felony offender.
DeMarco Washington, 33 of Madisonville, was indicted on two charges of trafficking in meth, a class C felony; two counts of possession of amphetamine, a class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule I or II drug, a class D felony; possession of Suboxone, a class A misdemeanor; illegal possession of a legend drug, a class B misdemeanor; criminal simulation, a class A misdemeanor; and being a persistent felony offender.
Dalton Westby, 19 of Nortonville, was indicted on charges of public intoxication, a class B misdemeanor; tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony; and possession of carfentanil or fentanyl, a class C felony.
Jacob Baker, 35 of Dawson Springs, was indicted on charges of trafficking in marijuana, a class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor; possession of meth, a class D felony; tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony; and being a persistent felony offender.
Taylor Metheny, 29 of Nicholasville, KY, was indicted on charges of trafficking in marijuana, a class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor; driving a motor vehicle with an obstructed windshield; and being a persistent felony offender.
Tabitha Gant, 48 of Madisonville, was indicted on three charges of trafficking in meth, a class C felony; and wanton endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.
