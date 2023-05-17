Madisonville-North Hopkins swept through the 7th District Tournament this week to claim their first district title since 2019, and just their second since 2011.
Candence Gibson pitched a shutout against Dawson Springs on Monday, throwing a no-hitter over five innings.
The Maroons jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first off the bats of Courtland Gibson, Ryder Sandidge and Briar Gossett. Madisonville added three more in the second and and one in the third to take the 10-0 shutout.
Landon Smiley took the loss for the Panthers allowing six hits for nine runs in one and a quarter innings. Bryden Mann came in for Relief out of the Bullpen
The championship round was a familiar position for Madisonville, who had to take on Caldwell County. The Tigers and Maroons have met in the championship round of the 7th District Tournament every season since 2010, with Caldwell holding a 9-2 lead in the series (2020 was canceled due to COVID-19). The Maroons last one the title in 2019, but before that Caldwell had won every district title since 2011.
Madisonville didn’t let that history stand in their way.
Tuesday’s game ended up being a battle of defenses. Erric Farmer got the nod for the Maroons and held the Tigers scoreless, while the Tigers managed the same feat...for four innings.
In the top of the fifth, lead-off batter Ryder Sandidge hit a single to right field. The next batter, Lane Faulk, was hit by a pitch to move Sandidge to second. Tomas Olvera laid down a bunt on a sacrifice to advance both runners into scoring position. With two on and one out, Tanner Bess collected a RBI on a sacrafice to second that scored Sandidge from third to give the Maroons the 1-0 lead.
That score would hold for the rest of the game, with the Maroons claiming the 7th District title.
Erric Farmer got he win for the Maroons allowing three hits, zero runs, three walks, and seven strikeouts in seven innings. Farmer threw 88 pitches in the game 52 where strikes while facing 28 batters.
2B: X. Martin TB: X. Martin 2, A. Hogart 1, R. Sandidge 1, T. Bess 1 HBP: T. Olvera, L. Faulk SB: A. Hogart E: X. Martin
