The University of Kentucky Wildcats men’s team and the University of Louisville’s women’s team are representing the United States in the 2023 Globl Jam basketball tournament this week.
Games are aired on the CBS Sports Network.
ThursdayLouisville Women vs Canada — 4:30 p.m.
UK Men vs Canada — 7 p.m.
SaturdayLouisville Women vs Bal (Basketball Africa League) Select — 10 a.m.
UK Men vs Bal Select — 12:30 p.m.
Championship Rounds Start Sunday
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.