RICHMOND, Va. -- Sybil Day Priest, 101, of Richmond, formerly of Madisonville, departed this life on Jan. 6, 2020. She was born May 16, 1918, in Earlington to Emma Locke and Alonzo Day. She was a member of First Christian Church in Madisonville and a retired supervisor of the former Trover Clinic, now Baptist Health. Sybil was also a member of Town and Country Garden Club, Madisonville Country Club and civic groups. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Priest; sisters Ruby Royster and Ruth Hamby; and brother D.L. Day.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Gailis (Kenneth); two grandchildren, Scott Whitmer (Kathleen) and Suzonna Sullivan (Matt); and three great-great-grandchildren, R.T., Meredith and Nicholas Whitmer.
Burial will be private in Earlington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.