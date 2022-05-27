For our patrons out there who enjoy New Adult romance, I have a book recommendation for you. I recently re-read All Your Perfects by author Colleen Hoover and it was an emotional journey from start to finish. Colleen Hoover is one of my favorite authors. Not many authors can evoke the kind of emotion she does with each and every book she writes.
I’m not going to give anything away with this review because, as with most Colleen Hoover books, it simply needs to be experienced firsthand. I can tell you that Quinn and Graham come together in an unconventional manner, but it made for a pretty unique meet-cute in my opinion. They are still just as much in love now as they were in the beginning, but things out of their control have changed things for them. Life has a way of doing that. Sometimes love isn’t enough, but sometimes, it is. It’s hard to admit that a marriage might be over when the love is still there.
Furthermore, the novel alternates chapters between the beginning stages of their relationship, as well as from the trenches after years of marriage. This allows readers to forge a special connection to both of these characters because your eyes are truly open to the love and desire they have for each other. You see their happiest moments in love as well as the heart-stopping, jarring moments that leave you utterly broken. It brings Quinn and Graham alive in a very authentic way because all the emotions and what they have gone through are so devastatingly real. A couple that was destined to be together from the start.
Colleen Hoover is a master of her craft and I somehow find myself more enamored with her writing with each subsequent release. However, All Your Perfects is unlike anything that I have previously encountered from her. It’s a woman’s heartbreaking journey of the “happily ever after” we’re told that life delivers after marriage. It’s a couple’s fight not only to stay in love, but rather to stay in like with each other after devastation hits them. All Your Perfects is a beautifully poignant story that is sure to touch the hearts of all readers, no matter their circumstances in life.
It’s a book that will forever leave a mark on my heart. If you’re looking for a book to give you all the feels, pick this book up. It’s a journey you need to read to experience. If you’d like to read this book for free with your library card, head on over to kyunbound.overdrive.com. All Your Perfects is an Overdrive Advantage title, which means that Hopkins County-Madisonville patrons have exclusive access to the title first.
“No marriage is perfect. There were times when she gave up on us. There were even more times when I gave up on us. The secret to our longevity is that we never gave up at the same time.” (All Your Perfects, Colleen Hoover)
