Hopkins County Central’s boys soccer team went on the road Tuesday night and picked up their first win of the season against Trigg County.
Hopkins County Central Riley Dunlap scored around the 14 minute mark in the first half off a assist of Jaxon Greer to take a early 1-0 lead. Central gave up a penalty kick midway through the first half tying the game 1-1.
“Both teams dug in to try and close the game out,” said the Storm coaching staff.
Central prevailed after Storm forward Timothy Clevenger scored late in the game off a through ball by Carson Mackey to seal the game for his team and grab their first win for the season.
They will travel to Hopkinsville tonight to play University Heights Academy with both teams enter the match at 1-2 on the season.
