Madisonville-North Hopkins will head to Owensboro on Saturday for the Class 3A Region 1 meet hosted this year by Apollo High School.
Junior Joy Alexander got in one last competition in last weekend as she prepares to head to the post season, traveling solo to the Raider Classic in Bowling Green. She took the top spot in the Girls 3,200m Run and finished second in the Girls 1,600m Run.
Last year the Maroons had three podium finishes at regionals. Jackson Watts, who graduated in 2021, took first in the Boys 1,600 and 3,200m Runs, while Alexander, as a sophomore, was second in the Girls 1,600m.
