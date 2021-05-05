LEXINGTON — Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick, a sharpshooter who made nearly 50% of his 3-point attempts in his two seasons of competition with the Hawkeyes, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team.
Fredrick, a 6-foot-3 guard from Cincinnati, who played at Covington Catholic High School, averaged 8.8 points per game in 52 appearances with Iowa.
He signed official paperwork with UK this week. Under a new NCAA transfer rule, which allows all student-athletes a one-time transfer with immediate eligibility, Fredrick will be immediately eligible for the Wildcats for the 2021-22 season.
“I am very excited for this new opportunity in my basketball career,” Fredrick said. “I really appreciate the confidence Coach Cal has in me. I am looking forward to going to work and developing as a player with Coach Cal, the staff and my future teammates. Thank you to Coach (Fran) McCaffery, the staff, my teammates and Iowa fans for three memorable years. I cannot wait to get back on the floor at Rupp Arena to help this team win and make Big Blue Nation proud.”
Fredrick is the third transfer Kentucky has added to its roster for next season over the last three-plus months. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe, a sophomore this past season, joined the program in late January from West Virginia, and Davidson guard Kellan Grady, a graduate transfer, announced his decision in late March.
“CJ Fredrick is an established college player from a terrific program who has competed at the highest level and has made big shots and big plays,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “As we all know, CJ is a terrific shooter, but what stuck out to make on tape is he takes care of the ball — he has an excellent assist-to-turnover ratio — and he can hold his own defensively. He guarded the best guard on the other team in just about everything I have seen.
“What I love about CJ is his approach in all of this. In every conversation I have had with him, he has a great plan of how he wants to improve and where he needs to take his game to get better. He wants to be challenged, he wants to be coached and he embraces competition.”
Fredrick is an elite shooter. He has hit a combined 83 3-pointers on 178 attempts in his two collegiate seasons, a 46.6% mark.
After redshirting in 2018-19, Fredrick made 47 3-pointers during the 2019-20 campaign and averaged 10.2 points and 2.8 assists per game. This past season, he tallied 7.5 points per game and made 36 treys but was limited in the second half of the season with a lower leg injury.
Fredrick’s 3-point percentage of 46.1% in 2019-20 led the Big Ten and was the best 3-point percentage by an Iowa freshman in school history. That mark went up to 47.4% this last season as a redshirt sophomore. He has 11 games with three or more 3-pointers.
