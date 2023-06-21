Current Paving Priority List
1. Race Street from Spring Lake to Seminary
2. Mclead from West Lake to Race
3. Lawrence from West Lake to Broadway
4. Scott from McCoy to McLaughlin
5. Buckner Ridge from South Main to Country Club
6. West Lake from Spring Lake to South Main
7. Arch from Dempsey to West Noel
8. Grampian Hills from Highland to Carlisle
9. Deep Creek from Ridgewood to Lago
10. Hopewell from West Noel to the dead end
11. McCoy from Park to Madison Square
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.