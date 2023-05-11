Wednesday Night with family and friends in attendance, Lady Maroon runner Joy Alexander signed her letter of intent to further her education and running career with Murray State University.
Alexander has been running for the Maroons since she was in middle school and made the varsity team in the seventh grade. During her career she set many records at North Hopkins.
