Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Friday:
Christian Alatoree was charged on Wednesday with careless driving, no operators’ license, possession of marijuana tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angel Roselynn Steen was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
Dylan Michael Cline was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
Tristan D. Jackson was charged on Thursday with to counts of assault.
Jeremiah Richard Allison was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
Decory K. McFarland was charged on Thursday with non-payment of fines.
