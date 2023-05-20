Hopkins County Central’s Lillie Whitaker-Greer made it official on Monday by signing her letter of intent to further her education and athletic career at Centre University in Danville, Kentucky.
“I am so thankful to have received the opportunity to continue throwing at the collegiate level,” she said. “Never did I dream this would be a possibility for me but I’m so ecstatic to have accomplished so much in my two years of doing this sport! None of this would have been possible if Coach Tabor didn’t believe in me and push me to my limits, and for that I am beyond grateful. I’d also like to thank my mother and grandparents for supporting me in everything thing that I do and always coming to cheer me on, I love and thank y’all for everything you’ve ever done for me.”
