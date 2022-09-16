Before I jump right into the book review that Ashley and I discussed I want to give our readers a little background on myself. I am a lifelong lover of literature. My parents and grandmother fostered my warm relationship with the written word at an early age, by teaching me nursery rhymes, songs and fairy tales. By the time my Kindergarten year rolled around, I burst through the classroom door at the ripe old age of four already reading what we refer to as leveled readers with high frequency words. I was full of energy, imagination and poor choices. Thankfully, for me Kindergarten was only a half day inconvenience and then I was free to roam our family farm, read or listen to my grandmother read stories to me.
One day after arriving home from kindergarten, a blue and white bus pulled up and I could read the lettering on the side, “Bookmobile”. That might have been one of the greatest “educational” moments of my childhood. Some younger readers may not be familiar with this outreach program.
The Bookmobile was filled with books and magazines from our public library and the driver, Ms. Ruth, would always be quick to recommend a good series for adults or kids. I could put in requests and a few weeks later she would return with hand picked books and materials that I had requested. I’ll be forever grateful for the impact that the public library had on my life and my community. Mrs. Ruth has passed on, but her influence is still with me.
That influence has kept me involved with our public library throughout my life and led me to specialize in Reading education in my Master’s degree.
Last week, I posted a Great Gatsby quote on Facebook with the sentiment, “The Great Gatsby” is one of my favorite books- such a realistic view of human corruption, lack of moral consequences and an unspoken caste system of old money, new money and low class.” Ashley made a comment about how she had just completed a review of the book and we engaged in a book discussion. Ashley and I LOVE book talks! Book talks are so much fun because readers come from diverse backgrounds and when reading they make text-text, text-self, and text-world connections and these are shaped by their life experiences. Hearing individual perspectives and connections have always given me a better insight into literature that I’m reading.
When I taught elementary school, we used to engage in these types of discussions in literature circles with students because it helps deepen comprehension and understanding book themes.
The Great Gatsby is a controversial piece of literature. Countless literature critics have bestowed it with immense praise and criticism. I fall into the camp that praises this work as one that uses a cast of flawed characters trying to obtain the American Dream while falling victim to questionable morals, greed, corruption, discrimination, power, love, obsession, selfishness and the negative traits that we might identify in our own society and psyche.
F. Scott Fitzgerald authored this in the 1920’s and the setting is very much reflective of the political, social, and cultural tensions in the roaring twenties. I have to agree with Ashley that a heavy sadness permeates throughout this book, and the reader can feel it from the narrator, Nick, as he relays to us the story of Jay Gatsby.
Jay Gatsby, a bad boy with a decent heart, that I could love.
He’s ambitious, hopeful, driven and knows how to get what he wants. If he lived in the present day, he would probably be wealthy because he’s the embodiment of a self help book on achieving one’s goals. Gatsby came from a dirt-poor background and fell in love with a beautiful rich girl who refused to marry him because he wasn’t in her social class. I can almost hear, Imagine Dragon’s song “Whatever it Takes” playing as his modern day theme song.
Gatsby set his mind on amassing wealth, recreating his image and becoming the “man” that he envisioned Daisy would marry. He didn’t anticipate that the old money crowd wouldn’t accept him. He really thought that the wealth was all that mattered to Daisy and her peers. He didn’t understand the deep social connections that the elite have or how well their established family relationships have become after generations. Even though Gatsby’s wants to be accepted with his new money he never was.
Daisy doesn’t deserve Gatsby’s love. I can’t just blame her fickle behavior only on her moral corruptness. She’s being reared in a time where wealthy men are expected to behave badly and it’s accepted as long as they don’t father illegitimate children. Even if they do, they aren’t required to financially support them. Women like Daisy in the 1920’s had very few rights, can’t manage their own money, and are expected to accept their husband’s behavior. Women had just earned the right to vote in 1920 with the 19th amendment. The quote Daisy made about hoping her daughter would be a silly girl cut deeply into my soul. It was probably extremely hard to be a woman and understand the injustice that she was forced to deal with during that time. I assume Daisy felt that being dumb to the injustice might have been better for her soul.
America was known as the great melting pot and by the 1920’s most people lived in cities. The low class as this book refers to, struggles for survival due to poverty and discrimination were SO overwhelming that they could not imagine that money like Gatsby amassed wouldn’t solve those problems. It’s human nature to believe one’s life would be better with limitless amounts of money. Myrtle illustrates this point. She thought she married below her class and wanted to be wealthy for the social status that it provided. Myrtle felt that the only way to elevate her social status was through marrying a rich man— like Tom. Tom, in turn would never marry Myrtle because she was below his social class. Myrtle could never accept that Tom wouldn’t marry her. Just as Gatsby would have never been able to accept Daisy’s rejection.
Tom and Daisy knew that they could use people like Gatsby and Myrtle because people who have new money or no money are usually desperate to be accepted by the elite. Gatsby wanted to be accepted so he could reunite and obtain the love of Daisy. She was the last piece needed to complete his image. The only reason he threw extravagant parties was in hopes that Daisy would attend. Money really was nothing to him or at least it was second to Daisy’s love. He used money as means to get what he wanted. He was willing to spend any amount of money to get what he wanted which cannot be said for individual ‘s who love having money. His entire facade was constructed on the hope that Daisy would be his lover. Daisy was the symbol of everything he valued. I don’t know if he truly loved her or what he believed she stood for- wealth, high class, privilege, prestige, grace, respect, etc.
Nick was sickened and remorseful because he knew Daisy would never leave Tom and he felt responsible for bringing Daisy and Gatsby together. He never approved of Gatsby thinking him to be some corrupt thug until he became friends with the real Gatsby. He learned that Gatsby was a visionary with a good heart and one who just wanted to be loved. In Gatsby’s eyes because he had sexual intercourse with Daisy before she married Tom, he felt like he was married to her. He believed that she would wait on him while he left to make his fortune and he was heartbroken when he returned to find her actually married to Tom. I don’t think he ever reconciled the morality of pursuing a married woman because of his history with Daisy.
Gatsby could have used his talent, his ability to makes his dreams/goals/visions a reality but he was obsessed with Daisy and using her as a symbol of status. His obsession became his downfall. Nick felt responsible for his death because he helped Gatsby make his cousin’s reacquaintance and it made him physically ill to witness Daisy and Tom enjoy their lives and not concerning themselves with Gatsby’s death.
This fictional work still provides relevant examples of how many of the people in power or in high social standing with old money connections in the community can avoid criminal activity and often shift the blame onto innocent people without repercussions or even feeling remorse. Social Media and global news outlets show us people who feel justified by their “privilege” to act a certain way to others even on a small-town scale like Madisonville.
I think the quote Ashley mentioned about not judging, when read in context shows that Nick is remembering these events and he keeps thinking about his father’s advice.
Nick turned his father’s advice over in his mind because he also saw Daisy and Tom who both had plenty of advantages, more so than Gatsby and they were much more morally corrupt. He was trying to reconcile that and the fact that “advantages” don’t equal good choices. The advantage he is referring to is money.
When one continues reading the quote in context, Nick discusses how he was accused of being a politician because he kept many wild men’s confidence, foreshadowing that he would be keeping Gatsby’s secrets and wouldn’t be judging him harshly for his questionable career decisions, business ethics or love obsessions, hence the only compliment he ever gave Gatsby:
“ They’re a rotten crowd. I shouted across the lawn. You’re worth the whole damn bunch of them.”
That’s the quote that I shared on my Facebook page and spurred the book talk with Ashley.
Reading this book as an adult makes me think, would I amass wealth and create an entirely different persona for love? I’ve never been motivated by material things but I’d do anything for my husband and children.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.