From throwing the pigskin in the backyard to Friday night lights, Hopkins County Central quarterback Adrian Stringer knows the Storm’s leading receiver Christian Stringer all too well.
Adrian is the older of the two and playing in his senior season, while Christian is a junior.
“I’ve been playing with Adrian since kindergarten,” Christian said. “To have him pass me the ball almost every play is amazing.”
In the shortened 2020 regular season, Christian has led the team with 28 receptions for 472 yards and three touchdowns. Going into the season, there was a question on who was going to fill the shoes of receivers like Blasin Moore and John Miller who graduated last year.
Luckily for Adrian, the answer was just down the hall and under the same roof.
“Christian is the one guy I can rely on no matter what,” Adrian said. “He knows me and I know him, and the chemistry has been there for 16 years. I can trust him with the ball no matter what.”
The Central coaching staff has also noticed how well the Stringer-to-Stringer chemistry has worked.
“Christian has progressed well this year,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “When he first got here, we realized then that he was going to be a good receiver for us. He runs routes and catches the ball well. He went all summer with his big brother throwing to him, and that was something special. He said early on that he really wanted to play Adrian’s last season with him. Not only has he played with Adrian, he’s stepped up and became a big target for him.”
During senior day at Central’s last game against Logan County on Oct. 31, Adrian said that his favorite memory while playing football for the Storm was throwing the winning touchdown to his brother late in the fourth quarter against Madisonville North Hopkins earlier this season.
“(North) had double coverage on Brian (Hawkins) and as soon as their safety moved out of the way, I knew Christian can beat one-on-one coverage with anybody,” Adrian Stringer said. “I threw it up, he got it and I was hoping he would get out of bounds, but then he broke the tackle and just kept going.”
With Central set to play in the postseason next Friday, Adrian is 39-yards away from becoming Central’s all-time passing leader.
“He worked so hard to try to get that record,” Christian said. “I hope he gets it. If I catch the pass that breaks it, it’ll be like the pass I caught at North to win it.”
Any game at this point could be Adrian’s last in a Storm football uniform. Through a winless 2019 campaign, a huge upset over a district rival and a chaotic COVID 2020 season, he’s proud of the mark he’s left on the program.
“I think the program is heading in the right direction,” the senior playcaller said. “Mostly because of coach Manning, not only is he a great coach, but he’s a great motivator. He really knows how to get guys out there and turn their engines all the way up and play the best they possibly can. He makes everybody hold themselves accountable. I hope I come back in a couple years and they’re winning 10 ballgames a year.”
Adrian has also expressed that he wants to continue his football career in college.
“We’re already in the recruiting process with Adrian,” Manning said. “Just the other day, we had someone here to talk with him, but not only with Adrian but also to Christian and a few other players.”
Christian would also like to continue playing with his brother at the next level if the opportunity arises.
“I’d love to play with him in college if I get the chance,” Christian said. “I’d like to see him go all the way to the NFL, wishing nothing but the best for him.”
Central’s next scheduled contest is the first round of the KHSAA Class 4A playoffs Friday, Nov. 20 at Logan County with kickoff at 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.