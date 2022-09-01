Thursday night the Maroons soccer team traveled to Muhlenberg County and took care of the Mustangs, winning 8-0.
Madisonville-North Hopkins was led by JJ Brown, who booted in four goals and had one assist in the game. Dru Lile had two goals and one assist, while Eli Redpath also had one goal in the game. Ivan Juarez finished the night with one goal and two assist for the Maroons.
The Maroons’ Goalkeepers, Hunter Gamblin, had two saves in the game and while Adam Devine finished the game with one. With the Win Madisonville North moves to 7-4.
