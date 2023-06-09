The Madisonville Miners advance to 3-2 on the season after split a pair of games on Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Wednesday night it took a come from behind rally by the Miners to overcome and early lead built by the Henderson Flash.
Henderson put up three runs in the top of the first and two in the top of the second to take a 5-0 advantage into the bottom of the third. That was when the Miners’ Dong Joon Shin smashed a two run shot over the center field wall to cut Henderson’s lead to 5-2.
Henderson M. Simon hit a solo homer in the top of the fourth to stretch the Flash’s lead back out to four, making it 6-2.
Madisonville put two more runs up in the bottom of the fourth off a double from Conner O’Connell and a single by Kade Hinton to make it 6-4.
That score held until the bottom of the sixths, when the Miners got their offense going. With two outs already on the board, the Flash loaded the bases with walks. Wyatt Cunningham drove in one run on a single to right, then Alex DiVito sent a three run double to the outfield, sending in the go ahead run to make it 8-6. Tyler Froland send one more run in to make it 9-6.
Jace Parnin got the win for the Miners allowing one run, three hits, and striking out five over six an a third innings. Connor Scheeer threw one inning in relief C. Scheer got the last three out to earn the save for the Miners.
2B: A. DiVito, C. O’Connell, D. Shin HR: D. Shin TB: D. Shin 6, A. DiVito 3, C. O’Connell 2, C. Shirley 2, W. Cunningham 1, K. Hinton 1 SB: W. Cunningham CS: A. DiVito
In Thursday game the Miners traveled to Fulton to face the Railroader but failed to bring home the win falling 5-3.
Tait Lakin took the mound for the Miners to start the game, which remained scoreless after two innings. The Railroaders held the Miners in the third while hitting the board with a run in the bottom of the third off a Fulton homer to right field to give Fulton a 1-0 lead.
The Miners tied the game up in the fourth off the bat of Nazhir Bergen to score Brayden Taylor to make it 1-1. Fulton held the Miners in the fifth and added four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to stretch their lead to 5-1. Madisonville scored two more runs in the top of the seventh off the a single from Miner Dong Joon Shin to score Conner O’Connell and with bases loaded Madisonville’s Tyler Froland drew a walk to score Colton Shirley from third to make it 5-3. The Fulton Railroaders held the Miners scoreless the rest of the game to seal a 5-3 win.
Tait Lakin took the loss for the Miners allowing five run on four hits and striking out six over four and two-thirds innings. B. Comes came in for relief from the bullpen.
TB: W. Vance 2, C. O’Connell 2, C. Kallaher 1, N. Bergen 1, C. Shirley 1, D. Shin 1 HBP: B. Juarez, B. Taylor, N. Clark SB: J. Parnin, B. Taylor E: B. Taylor
