• Madison Junior High swam to dominating victories over Southwestern in the Bears’ season openers on Tuesday.
Madison won the meet by a combined score of 202-53 with the girls winning 99-40 and the boys 103-13.
Winners for the Madison girls were: Mei Shibata, 200 free, 2:11.88 and 50 breast, 35.46; Lilly Canida, 200 IM, 1:11.44; Charlotte Willhite, 30.88; Annalise Roney, 50 fly, 31.71 and 50 back, 34.31; Canida, Shibata, Roney and Reilly Kuppler, 200 medley relay, 2:07.48; and Canida, Roney, Avery Johnson and Shibata, 200 free relay, 1:58.90.
Winners for the Madison boys were: Graham Klein, 200 free, 2:20.50 and 50 fly, 30.35; Matthew Vaughn, 100 IM, 1:13.24; Kyle Roney, 50 free, 25.60 and 100 free, 58.54; Cole Goodknight, 50 back. 37.31; Max Thompson, 50 breast, 35.05; and Roney, Thompson, Vaughn and Camdyn Sever, 200 medley relay, 2:06.99 and 200 free relay, 1:49.89.
Top finishes for the Southwestern girls were: Raygan Crawford, first, 100 free, 1:01.56; Natalee Crawford, second, 50 fly, 33.42; Riley Crawford, second, 50 back, 41.84; Tayleigh Johnson, second, 50 breast, 41.08; and Riley Crawford, Claire Shaffer, Natalee Crawford and Raygan Crawford, second, 200 free relay, 2:11.50.
Top finishes for the Southwestern boys were: Jay Brooks, fourth, 50 free, 50.04; Adam Boley, fourth, 100 free, 1:21.94; Elliott Brooks, fourth, 50 back, 52.84; and Jay Brooks, Landon Combs, Elliott Brooks and Boley, fourth, 200 free relay, 3:00.01.
Madison hosts Charlestown and New Washington on Tuesday.
• Southwestern rolled to a 91-28 win over Trimble County in junior varsity boys basketball Wednesday.
Jamison Lewis scored 16 points to lead the Rebels while Mitch Mingione had 14, Peyton Cloud added 12 and Bryce Hatton had 11. Luis Nava scored nine points to lead Trimble.
• Madison defeated Switzerland County 41-33 in jayvee boys basketball Thursday at home.
Myles Moon led the Cubs with 10 points while Drew Hayden scored nine. Dylan Sullivan and Austin Hemingway scored eight points each to lead Switzerland.
• Shawe junior varsity boys basketball defeated Crothersville 43-41 at home on Thursday.
Wyatt Nichter hit the game-winner for the Hilltoppers with 1.8 seconds left.
