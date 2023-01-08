On Friday night the Marshall County Marshals handed the Storm their seventh loss of the season , taking a 67-42 win over Hopkins County Central.
The Storm couldn’t hand with Marshall County from the start. Although Drake Skeen and Trevor Weldon both knocking down a couple of threes for the Storm, the Marshals answered back. By the end of the first quarter the Storm trailed 17-10.
Marshall County controlled the pace of the first half and by the break the Marshals had a 37-20.
After the break, the Storm struggled on both defense and offense, while the Marshals continued to hit on all cylinders on their way to a 67-42 win.
Central was led by Trevahn Jones with 10 points, Drake Skeen had nine, Trevor Weldon had eight, Davonyae Butcher had five, Namari Hall had four, Kain Craig finished with two and Chase Lynn had one point. Hopkins County Central is on the road tonight taking on Apollo tonight in Owensboro.
