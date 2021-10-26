The 2nd Region Tournament moves to Crittenden County for the semifinal and championship rounds. North’s semifinal against Henderson will start tonight at 5:30 in Marion.
Because of COVID-19 precautions for indoor sports, the first round was held at the gyms of the district winners.
During the regular season, North was swept by the Lady Colonels back on Sept. 28.
“I feel like we’ll match up better with Henderson this time around,” Fliehman said. “We certainly did not play our best game when we went there to play them, but we’ll have a day to prepare for them.”
In their only meeting during the 2020 season, the Lady Maroons toppled the Lady Colonels 3-1 on Sept. 10 in just their second match of the season. Henderson claimed a 2-0 win during the 2019 season. In 2018 the two teams did not face one another.
