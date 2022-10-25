Upcoming Halloween events

Trunk or Treat — Wednesday 10/26 5:30-7:30pm at First Christian Church in Madisonville

Trunk or Treat — Thursday 10/27 4:30-6pm at Brightview in Madisonville

Trunk or Treat — Saturday 10/29 3-5pm on West Arch Street in Madisonville

Halloween Festival for kids — Sunday 10/30 4-6pm at Hanson United Methodist Church

Fun, food and fellowship — Sunday 10/30 5-7pm at Pennyrile Church of Christ

