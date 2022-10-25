Upcoming Halloween events
Trunk or Treat — Wednesday 10/26 5:30-7:30pm at First Christian Church in Madisonville
Trunk or Treat — Thursday 10/27 4:30-6pm at Brightview in Madisonville
Trunk or Treat — Saturday 10/29 3-5pm on West Arch Street in Madisonville
Halloween Festival for kids — Sunday 10/30 4-6pm at Hanson United Methodist Church
Fun, food and fellowship — Sunday 10/30 5-7pm at Pennyrile Church of Christ
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.