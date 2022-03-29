Crosstown rivals Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins Central faced off on the clay Monday, with the Lady Maroons taking an 8-2 win in the match. MNHHS won all four singles matches, and took four of the six doubles pairings.
Megan Oakley and Chloe Mackey engaged in a back-and-forth battle in the #1 seed singles match, and the contest was finally decided by a tie-breaker. Oakley ultimately edged out her Lady Storm counterpart, 9-8 after a 7-3 tiebreaker.
Emily Pinkerton dispatched Mia Collins in the #2 seed tilt, 8-1, while the #3 seed match-up ended in a Macey Browning victory over Emma Killough, 8-4. Albany Ray completed the singles sweep for the Lady Maroons with an 8-0 straight game win over Rachel Williams.
Oakley and Pinkerton posted the win on the #1 seed doubles match, defeating Chloe Mackey and Callie Mackey, 8-3.
Katherine Keown and Abigail Keown took the #2 seed match for Central, downing the team of Randi Cruz and Emma Hampton, 8-6.
The Lady Storm also registered a victory in the #3 seed match, as Addie Pickard and Elissa Adams combined for an 8-3 decision against Addyson Raymer and Avery Henson.
Madisonville was victorious in the final three doubles matches to ice the overall win.
Kalyn Fox and Christina Clark were 7-5 winners in the #4 seed match over HCCHS’s Erika Yursa and Lexis Williams. The #5 seed match went to Danyel Reynolds and Iliana Deras, who defeated Hannah Offutt and Kaitlyn Williams, 8-0. Elly Hampton and Adrianna Missigmanvs took the #6 seed match, 6-1, over Sara Williams and Kara Williams.
Madisonville vs. Christian County
The Lady Maroons (3-2) were 3-0 winners over Christian County on March 25.
In two singles matches and one doubles match, MNHHS only lost one game on the afternoon.
In No. 1 seed singles, Megan Oakley swept Shadey Knight, 8-0.
Emily Pinkerton was also a straight game victor in the #2 seed singles tilt, claiming the 8-0 match over Toni Nicholis.
Randi Cruz and Paige Brummer were 8-1 winners against Knight and Nicholis in the doubles match.
The Lady Maroons will be in action again Thursday. They will host Webster County at Madisonville Community College.
