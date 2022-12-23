The popular Christmas carol “Away In a Manger” has an interesting history. German priest and Protestant Reformation leader Martin Luther was long believed to have written the song. However, historians no longer believe that’s the case, and it is now widely considered to have American origins. In fact, the author of the third verse remains a topic of debate, as that verse does not appear in the earliest renditions of the song.
Though that final verse is often attributed to American John T. MacFarland, various sources indicate that more research is necessary before that credit can be safely assigned.
“Away In a Manger”
Away in a manger, no crib for a bed,
The little Lord Jesus laid down his sweet head.
The stars in the sky looked down where he lay,
The little Lord Jesus asleep in the hay.
The cattle are lowing, the baby awakes,
But little Lord Jesus no crying he makes.
I love Thee, Lord Jesus, look down from the sky
And stay by my cradle til morning is nigh.
Be near me, Lord Jesus, I ask Thee to stay
Close by me forever, and love me, I pray.
Bless all the dear children in thy tender care,
And take us to heaven, to live with Thee there.
Lyrics courtesy of LyricsforChristmas.com
