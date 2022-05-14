The Hopkins County Health Department has reported the following food scores through May 10:
Dawson Dairy Queen — 98
Employee personal items not stored in designated area
Water spillage on floor
Dawson Pointe — 99
Employee personal items not stored in designated area
Stone’s R Us BBQ — 99
No certified food protection manager
Alicia’s Play Learn and Grow — 100
Campfire Roasters’ Roastery — 99
Boxes of food products stored on floor
Nana’s Place Pre-School Daycare — 100
Dawson Food Giant — 99
Employee personal items not stored in the designated area
First United Methodist Church — 100
Let’s Get Fried — 100
Nortonville Ideal Market — 98
Bottom of pan touching food product in the walk-in freezer
American Legion Post #6 — 95
Paper towels stored on floor in storage area
Ice buildup on shelves of superior freezer
Thermometers needed in all cooling units
Debris/grease build up on container lid under prep table
Hopkins County Central Football Concessions — 99
No certified food manager
Brother’s Bar-B-Que — 99
Inside lip of ice machine needs cleaning
Madisonville Health & Rehab — 100
The Homestead — 96
Equipment stored in hand sink
Can opener needs cleaning
Door gasket in poor repair on cooler/freezer
Pappy’s — 97
Thermometer needed in all cooling units
12oz cups stored on floor
Pizza prep cooler not holding proper temperature
Captain D’s — 99
Wiping clothes not stored in bucket of sanitizing solution
Ideal Market (N. Main) — 100
Calhoun’s Meat Market — 99
No certified food protection manager
Scores Pizza — 98
Pizza boxes stored on floor
No certified food protection manager
Melody Lanes — 100
Cracker Barrel — 97
Wiping cloth not stored properly
Door gasket needs replacing on cooler
Noe’s Grocery — 97
No certified food protection manager
Debris buildup on lip of ice machine
