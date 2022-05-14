The Hopkins County Health Department has reported the following food scores through May 10:

Dawson Dairy Queen — 98

Employee personal items not stored in designated area

Water spillage on floor

Dawson Pointe — 99

Employee personal items not stored in designated area

Stone’s R Us BBQ — 99

No certified food protection manager

Alicia’s Play Learn and Grow — 100

Campfire Roasters’ Roastery — 99

Boxes of food products stored on floor

Nana’s Place Pre-School Daycare — 100

Dawson Food Giant — 99

Employee personal items not stored in the designated area

First United Methodist Church — 100

Let’s Get Fried — 100

Nortonville Ideal Market — 98

Bottom of pan touching food product in the walk-in freezer

American Legion Post #6 — 95

Paper towels stored on floor in storage area

Ice buildup on shelves of superior freezer

Thermometers needed in all cooling units

Debris/grease build up on container lid under prep table

Hopkins County Central Football Concessions — 99

No certified food manager

Brother’s Bar-B-Que — 99

Inside lip of ice machine needs cleaning

Madisonville Health & Rehab — 100

The Homestead — 96

Equipment stored in hand sink

Can opener needs cleaning

Door gasket in poor repair on cooler/freezer

Pappy’s — 97

Thermometer needed in all cooling units

12oz cups stored on floor

Pizza prep cooler not holding proper temperature

Captain D’s — 99

Wiping clothes not stored in bucket of sanitizing solution

Ideal Market (N. Main) — 100

Calhoun’s Meat Market — 99

No certified food protection manager

Scores Pizza — 98

Pizza boxes stored on floor

No certified food protection manager

Melody Lanes — 100

Cracker Barrel — 97

Wiping cloth not stored properly

Door gasket needs replacing on cooler

Noe’s Grocery — 97

No certified food protection manager

Debris buildup on lip of ice machine

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.