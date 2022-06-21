Jennifer Lynn O’Nan, 42, of Sacramento, KY died at 12:11 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Memorial services will be at a later date. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Pennsylvania, she was born September 22, 1979.
Survivors include her husband: Seth O’Nan; her daughter: Sierra Tracy O’Nan of Simpsonville, SC; her son: Wesley Michael O’Nan of the home; her mother: Margaret (Hal) Goodley of Madisonville, KY; her father: Robert Cowden of Pennsylvania; and her sister: Jessica (Chris) Lapp of Madisonville, KY.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Best Friends Animal Society at support.bestfriends.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.