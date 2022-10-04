After four months with lots of rumors and many unanswered questions, Providence Mayor Doug Hammers confirmed for city council members on Monday that the Dollar General Store development on North Broadway would continue. The facility could be ready to open as soon as late spring 2023.
Construction on the new store was nearing completion when the floor collapsed over the Memorial Day Weekend due to a void created by mine subsidence. Since then all work has been halted as developers worked to see if there was any way that the store could be finished.
Hammers told the council on Monday that the Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands had accepted the property and would be working to fill the void so that development could continue.
“We have talked to the developer, and as soon as Abandoned Mine Lands has it filled with grout, they will finish the building,” he stated. “It will probably be completed by the end of the first quarter of next year.”
Hammers said that AML would be issuing a press release about the project soon.
In the works for almost two years, the Dollar General has said that the new store will be a Dollar General Plus, similar to the Dixon location.
“Our new Providence location will serve area customers with the value and convenience they trust Dollar General to provide as a slightly larger traditional Dollar General that will be approximately 10,000 square feet,” the company revealed in an email. “The larger store offers additional cooler space and a wider selection of frozen and refrigerated food. This will include a curated assortment of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more. Dollar General’s produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.