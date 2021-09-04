The Kentucky Supreme Court released its decision Thursday affirming the court’s decision to deny a motion to withdraw a guilty plea in the 2017 double soldier homicide case that was resolved in July of 2020.
Jeremy Demar, 39, Clarksville, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17, 2019, to allegedly shooting and killing his ex-wife, Spc. Priscilla A. East, 32, Missouri City, Texas, and Spc. Christopher R. Hoch, 28, Ferndale, Michigan in 2017.
However, on the day of Demar’s sentencing on June 10, Demar made a motion to withdraw his guilty plea on the basis that he felt he made a mistake and preferred to have a jury decide to convict or acquit him.
Demar also advised the court that day that he felt pressured to accept the plea and had been under stress by the possibility of spending his life in prison.
Judge John Atkins, who was presiding over the case, chose to deny the motion and continued with Demar’s sentencing, ultimately sentencing him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
At his sentencing hearing, both the Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling, who prosecuted the case, and the judge felt that the plea was appropriate and by Demar previously willingly signing the guilty plea, he essentially admitted to his guilt of the crime.
Atkins added that he was confident in his decision to accept the plea and that there was no reason to withdraw the plea as Demar voluntarily accepted the offer.
Demar then filed an appeal with the Kentucky Supreme Court alleging that Demar should have been allowed to withdraw his plea.
Ultimately, the Supreme Court affirmed Atkins’ decision.
“(Demar) admits that his pleas were voluntarily made, and we affirm the trial court’s denial of the motion to withdraw because Demar failed to show that the trial court abused its discretion,” the Supreme Court wrote in its decision.
The Supreme Court continued to state that Demar had admitted in court that he did voluntarily enter the guilty plea deal, but nevertheless requested that the plea be withdrawn and the case be continued to a jury trial.
The Court noted that the court did abuse its discretion as the court had previously shown that the guilty plea had been entered voluntarily and with full understanding of the plea.
“Under RCr 8.10, before a guilty plea may be taken from a defendant the trial court must ensure it was voluntarily made with a full understanding of its nature,” the Court wrote. “When a defendant seeks to withdraw a guilty plea, and voluntariness is not at issue, resolution lies within the trial court’s sound discretion. We find the trial court in the present case did not abuse its discretion.”
The Supreme Court continued to explain that Demar had acknowledged that he willingly entered the plea deal on two separate occasions: when he entered the guilty plea and on his sentencing date when he requested to withdraw the plea and continue to trial.
“Demar voluntarily entered his plea and still maintains it was his choice,” the Court wrote.
“While he argues that his choice was influenced by the pressures of incarceration and his family to take the deal, we cannot say this rises to the level of coercion.
And we are satisfied that Demar’s solemn declarations are indicative that he voluntarily entered his guilty pleas and he has not put forth evidence of coercion, but instead offers the pressure that are not uncommon to defendants contemplating the available options in the plea-bargaining process.”
