Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Thursday:
• Justin Blaine Hughes was charged on Wednesday with possession of meth, having a prescription medication not in the proper container, strangulation, assault/dating violence with minor injury, assault, menacing and wanton endangerment.
• Miranda R. Dukes was charged on Wednesday with public intoxication with a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.
• Candice Alibra Arnett was charged on Wednesday with trafficking in meth, trafficking in an unspecified controlled substance and promoting contraband.
• Jodie Taylor was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear.
• Dakota C. King was charged on Wednesday with Domestic Violence and failure to appear.
• Brian H. McClain was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear.
• Aaron Robert Hunter was charged on Wednesday with failure to wear seat belts and driving on a revoked or suspended license.
• Buddy Allen Dukes was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activities on Thursday:
• Betsy A. Barnett was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving and no registration plates.
