The Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons and Maroon are both are set to start their run in the first round of the Region 2 Tournaments this weekend.
The Lady Maroons drew Lyon County in the first round with game time set for 7 p.m. tonight at Hopkins County Central. The Winner of that game will move on to face Henderson County on Monday night with game time set for 7:30.
On the Boys side of the Tournament the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons open up against Trigg County this afternoon at Henderson County with game time set at 4:30 p.m.
