The Madisonville Maroons Basketball team is set to host The First United Bank Holiday Classic starting Monday December 19th-21st
The Holiday Classic will feature the following teams: Madisonville North Hopkins, North Hardin, Hopkinsville, Owensboro, Bowling Green, University Heights Academy, Webster County, and Owensboro Catholic.
There will be four games a day starting at 1 PM on December the 19th. Five games on the 20th including Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons playing at 11 against North Hardin. The classic will wrap up on December the 21st with four games starting at noon.
Tickets are $10 dollars a day or you can get a tournament pass for $20 dollars.
