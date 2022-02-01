City of Earlington in Hopkins County issued a boil water advisory at around 9:50 a.m. today, Feb. 1. The advisory is effective immediately for North McEuen, Johnson, Mimms, Dulin and Hecla area.
Please boil water until further notice. The city will notify you when boil water advisory has been lifted.
