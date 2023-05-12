Thursday night the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons hosted Muhlenberg County but failed to score a run, falling 12-0 to the Mustangs.
Cadence Gibson took the Mound for the Maroons to start the game and quickly got out of the inning by only facing four batters.
The game remained scoreless until the top of the third, where the Mustangs took a 3-0 lead highlighted by a two run Homer to left field from Mustangs Kadin Ray. Muhlenberg went on to hold the Maroons scoreless the rest of the game while adding six runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to shutout the Maroons 12-0.
Candence Gibson took the loss for the Maroons allowing three hits, three runs, walking three, and one strikeout over two and a quarter innings. Briar Gossett and Aiden Arp came in for relief out of the bullpen. Maroons Ryder Sandidge, Tomas Olvera, and Xzavier Martin all had one hit in the game.
TB: T. Olvera 1, X. Martin 1, R. Sandidge 1 CS: X. Martin, R. Sandidge E: X. Martin 3
