Day two of the 11th Annual Highway 41 Yard Sale is underway today, following a busy first day on Friday.
The 150-mile-long yard sale stretches from the Indiana state line at the Ohio River, across western Kentucky to the Tennessee line in the south, offering a nearly unlimited amount of yard sales and food booths.
The yard sale follows U.S. 41 south from Henderson to Tennessee, as well as the branch of U.S. 41A that goes from Henderson to Madisonville, passing through Dixon and Providence in Webster County.
