Thursday the Storm Soccer team defeated Webster County 4-2.
Central was led by Ryley Vincent with three goals and teammate Carson Mackey finished with one goal in the match. Colton Browning and Jude Mitchell finished with one assist each for the Storm. Senior Trevor Weldon finished the game with 15 saves and Houston Hanvy finished with 2 saves for the Storm.
With the win the Storm are now 7-8 and travel to Owensboro Red Devils today at 3:30
