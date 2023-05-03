Tuesday Night the Madisonville hosted the Hopkinsville Tigers and watched a 4-0 lead slip away after a strong fifth inning from the Tigers to fall 9-8.
AJ Hogart got the start = for the Maroons and threw two innings, allowing zero hits, zero runs and striking out one.
Madisonville grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first when Courtland Gibson hit a single to center with a runner on to score his brother Cadence Gibson from third to make it 1-0. Maroon Xzavier Martin hit a single to rightfield to score a run from second on the next play to stretched Madisonville’s lead to 2-0. Madisonville’s Evan Lear kept the Maroons Offense going by hitting a double to rightfield so score the Maroons third run of the inning and managed to work his way around the bases and score off a bunt by Maroon Ryder Sandidge to put Madisonville up 4-0 by the end of the inning. The score remained the same till the fifth inning and Hopkinsville rallied to put eight runs up in the top of the fifth that was highlighted by a Homer from Tigers Jackson Thompson to rightfield and held the Maroons scoreless in the fifth while adding another run in the top of the sixth off a Maroon wild pitch to stretch Hopkinsville’s lead to 9-4.
Madisonville battled in the bottom of the sixth to stay alive and added two more runs off the bat of AJ Hogart to score Martin and Lear, cutting the Tigers lead down to 9-6.
The Maroons held the Tigers in the top of the seventh and rallied in the bottom of the seventh by putting up two more runs off the bat of Cadence Gibson to score Tanner Bess, and Courtland Gibson to once again score his brother Cadence Gibson to make it 9-8. The Tigers finished the Maroons by striking out the last two batters to hold on and take a 9-8 victory.
Maroon Evan Lear took the loss for the Maroons allowing 8 hits, for nine runs in a little over two innings. Tomas Olvera and Aiden Arp came in for relief out of the bullpen for the Maroons.
2B: A. Hogart, E. Lear 3B: C. Gibson TB: A. Hogart 4, C. Gibson 3, C. Gibson 3, E. Lear 3, X Martin 1 HBP: C. Gibson, X. Martin SB: G. Ellis, R. Sandidge, C. Gibson, X. Martin, E. Lear CS: A. Hogart 2 E: C. Gibson
