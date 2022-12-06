Monday night the Lady Maroons came into the game riding high from their weekend win against Tecumseh High School. They used that momentum to dominate the Trigg County Lady Wildcats.
North Hopkins Destiny Whitsell led the Lady Maroons to start the game knocking down 11 points out of the 25 scored by Madisonville in the first quarter. By halftime the Lady Maroons had outscored Trigg 40-14. Opening up the second half the Maroons defense kept the pressure on and held the Wildcats to 19 points to end the game with a final of 70-33.
The Lady Maroons where led by Destiny Whitsell with 19 points and went five of six from the charity stripe and pulling down five rebounds. Emilee Hallum finished with 14 points and went two for two at the line, four of six from the arc, and pulled down two rebounds. Riley Sword had 14 points, Amari Lovan finished with 12 points, four Assist, two steals, and seven rebounds. Jaycee Noffsinger finished with four points, Kailey Barber had three points and Brylee Baumgardner and SaNya Carney both had two points in the win.
