The Pennyrile Area Development District is a public planning and development organization collaborating with local leaders, agencies and staff striving to support regional strategies, solutions and partnerships that improve the overall quality of life for the citizens of the Pennyrile region.
The time is officially here and the Forgotten Angels Project is back again for the 16th year.
This particular project has brought joy to thousands of the community and will continue planting good seeds for the years to come.
Forgotten Angels, serves residents that live in “personal care homes” with patrons of the community who sometimes suffer with mental illness rather than physical limitation. This annual project focuses on those of the community who are forgotten by friends, family and society.
For the past month, the community has come into the PADD learning the three ways in which givers can contribute such as donating cash, by offering a wide variety of stocking stuffers, or by purchasing a specific “wish list” item noted by a potential recipient.
This year’s operation collected a total of 404 gifts that will be sent to the homes of 404 angels.
The stocking stuffers were filled to the brim with items such as hot cocoa, coffee, Goldfish, candy, pretzels, trail mix, sodas, pop tarts, candy canes, blankets, PJ’s, popcorn, games, books, movies, socks, gloves, body wash, body sprays, lotions, toothbrush and toothpaste, deodorant, and so many other gifts.
On Thursday afternoon December 15, 2022, Cindy Tabor, Pennyrile District Ombudsman and Organizer of Forgotten Angels was seen finalizing and tidying the last of the gifts that are set to go out to the western Kentucky’s nine counties which includes Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg counties.
“I love this time of year! It’s truly a sight to see. Each year, our office is filled with gifts for the community and it just does my heart so well to see it. We are at the ending stages before shipping everything out so I feel like I have tunnel vision right now… making sure I haven’t missed anyone off my list,” said Tabor.
“I thank the community for all of the donations and everyone who pitched in to see this through. I couldn’t have done this without the many hands involved and the many donations received. God shows up and shows out each year for each angel and each request. I can’t thank him enough alongside the community.”
Tabor’s sister-in-law was inside the office as an Elf helper who highlighted the joy she receives in working alongside Tabor’s wonderful organization skills.
The staff in the office seemed completely calm as staff workers were seen zigzagging the halls of the PeADD Office as the place was beautifully filled with hundreds of Christmas gifts.
Kathleen Edwards once said, “There’s nothing more confirming in your life than looking in front of you and seeing some really amazing people who you care a lot about who care a lot about you.”
Tabor has been in charge of operation Forgotten Angels for over a decade where this assignment is a well oiled machine in motion. She has her system down to a science and seemingly gets the job done wearing a beautiful smile on her face. PeADD staff and the community’s contributions to Forgotten Angels do not go unnoticed and the hard work and gifts are greatly appreciated.
If you have any questions about the annual project going forward, feel free to contact Cindy Tabor, Pennyrile District Ombudsman. Tabor can be reached at PeADD office at 270-886-9484 as well as via email: Cindy.tabor@ky.gov
While this year’s angels have gone out, next year’s plans are already in motion to bring joy to those who seemingly are forgotten.
Learn more about this operation online at https://www.peadd.org/blog/2021/11/01/2021-forgotten-angels-project
