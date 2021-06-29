Rev. Lloyd Allen Tucker, age 82 of Muhlenberg County, passed away 1:00 PM, Friday, June 25, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital of natural causes. Services will be Tuesday June 29, 2021 11:00 a.m. at New Harmony General Baptist Church in Todd County with Rev. Tony Evitts, Rev. Don Garrett and Rev. Ray McCrary officiating. Burial will follow in the New Harmony-Bivins Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday June 28, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton, KY and after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church until the funeral hour.
Rev. Tucker was born in Todd County June 7, 1939. He was an ordained Elder in The Church of the Nazarene having served as pastor in Hopkinsville, KY, Kokomo, IN, St. Bernice, IN, and Indianapolis, IN. He had also served as the Chaplain for the Pennyroyal Hospice for 20 years. He was a graduate of Elkton High School, Trevecca Nazarene College in Nashville, TN and the Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, MO. He attended New Harmony General Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher. Rev. Tucker is preceded in death by his parents William Tucker and Rosie Lee Willis Tucker, his son William Lloyd “Bill” Tucker in 2020, his brothers Virgil Driskill and James Norwood Tucker, his sisters Addie Harris, Estelle Wilson and Sylvia Jacobs.
He is survived by his wife of 61 and a half years Rebeccah Tucker of Muhlenberg County, his daughter in law Sandy Hill Tucker of Muhlenberg County, his brother Edward Kenneth Tucker and his wife Betty of Newburg Park, CA, his sisters Betty Richardson of Martinsville, IN and Glennie Moss of Louisville, KY and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pennyroyal Hospice 220 Burley Ave. Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
