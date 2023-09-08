Before I was aware that I was in this world, I had breath of life. I was fed, clothed, and loved. I was well into elementary school before I began to realize the extent of the differences in resources that my classmates had. By the time I was in my second year of college, I had become painfully aware that my background had not prepared me to be a student at a private school. I am still learning the depth and breadth of inequity in the world.
I now know that people pay more for a single piece of fruit than I would pay for a meal out. There are some who walk around in suits that cost more than I make in a year. I will never understand a handbag that costs $200,000.00 and probably don’t need to understand it.
What I do know is that everyone experienced the first sentence of this column in a very similar fashion. However not all were fed, clothed, and loved the same way. Some have never known a moment when they not only had what they needed, but also everything they wanted. Others have known extended days of fear and want.
As one who believes that God’s creative power and word is responsible for all life on this planet, one way or another, I must remember that everything comes from Him. There is nothing that anyone has that is of their own making. We are fortunate to live in a society and culture that values skill, hard work, and talent. But those things must be mentored, trained, and disciplined. No one does that on their own. Generous hearts remember this.
Generosity is a mindset that begins with gratitude. It is not about money. It is not even primarily about money. It is about how we treat others who, like us, live in a world that has managed to create people in need out of abundance. I am sure we all remember the difficulty created for some after a national news presenter stood in front of an empty shelf where toilet paper was missing. There was always enough, but because people acted like there wasn’t, there was a problem. The wonderful planet has enough of everything for everyone but there are those who live as though there is not.
There is enough work to do. There is enough food. There is enough money. There are enough people who can teach, heal, build, design, and create. It is a failure of generosity that causes trouble in so many parts of the world. It takes generous people to make more generous people and that can be risky.
When the people of God were in the wilderness, they were provided food which they called “manna.” They were given instruction to collect only what they needed for the day (or two days if the next was sabbath). In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus prayed, “Give us this day our daily bread.” Later he says not to be anxious about what we are to eat or wear because God knows we need those things.
When we forget this, we fail to be generous. Generosity extends to our time, our talents, and our other resources. A generous person will lift others up because they know that there is more good work to be done than we can ever do.
The hymn, “There is a Sea” is a picture of generosity. The first verse describes the Sea of Galilee; the second verse, the Dead Sea; the third asks us to decide which one we will be.
The lyrics below (Richard Glover, Lula K. Zahn) are found in Great Songs of the Church, Elmer Jorgenson, ed.
There is a sea which day by day
Receives the rippling rills;
And streams that spring from wells of God,
Or fall from cedared hills.
But what it thus receives, it gives
With glad, unsparing hand;
A stream more wide, with deeper tide,
Flows on to lower land.
There is a sea which day by day
Receives a fuller tide;
But all its store it keeps, nor gives
To shore nor sea beside.
It’s Jordan’s stream, now turned to brine,
Like heavy, molten lead;
Its dreadful name doth e’er proclaim,
That sea is waste and dead.
Which shall it be for you and me
Who God’s good gifts obtain?
Shall we accept for self alone,
Or take, to give again?
For He who once was rich indeed
Laid all His glory down;
That by His grace our ransomed race
Should share His wealth and crown.
