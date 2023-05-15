After dropping a pair of games at the Owensboro Catholic Invitational during the last week of the regular season, the Lady Maroons (24-6) ended the season on a hot streak, claiming wins on Thursday and Frday to head into the post season on a good note.
After knocking off Webster County on Thursday, Madisonville-North Hopkins headed to Trigg County on Friday, grabbing a 7-3 win over the Lady Wildcats.
After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Maroons added three to their total in the second inning off the bats of Kaydence Seargant, Sydney Skeen and Zoe Davis to take a 3-0 lead. They added one more in the third off the bat of Jaycee Noffsinger to extend their lead to 4-0 before the Lady Wildcats finally got on the board at 4-1 in the bottom half.
Both teams would score a single run in the fourth, while Madisonville would extend their lead to 6-2 in the fifth with another.
In the final inning, both teams scored one run to bring the game to a 7-3 end.
Sydney Skeen got the win for the Lady Maroons allowing 10 hits, three runs, one walk, and three strikeouts over seven innings.
3B: K. Justice, B. Sherman HR: B. Sherman TB: B. Sherman 7, K. Justice 5, Z. Davis 2, Jaycee Noffsinger 2, K. Seargent 1, C. Young 1 SB: B. Sherman 2, Z. Davis, S. Skeen CS: C. Young
Madisonville played Dawson Springs last night in the opening round of the 7th District tournament.
