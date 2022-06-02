The Louisville Jockeys used a five-run fourth inning to catapult themselves ahead of the Madisonville Miners Wednesday night in the opening game of the 2022 Ohio Valley Summer Collegiate Baseball League, eventually taking a 5-2 victory.
Between the two teams, ten different pitchers spent time on the mound in the nine inning contest.
Devon Foster from California University of Pennsylvania got the start for Madisonville and went three innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out five and walking one. Jackson Marbe took the loss for the Miners after coming in the game for Foster and allowing 5 runs to score in the bottom of the 4th to make it 5-0.
Louisville’s Keegan Kuha got the win.
After trailing 5-0 for most of the game, Miners finally got on the board in the top of the ninth scoring two runs. Austin Baal sent one to center for a triple and then scored on a Evan Liddie sacrifice to right field. James Basham would then send Nick Hammond home to make the score 5-2, but that was all the Miners could muster.
The Miners got a total of 9 hits for the game. Baal, from Middle Tennessee State, and Ty Foree, from the University of Southern Indiana, would each get two hits in the contest.
The Miners hosted Muhlenberg County last night with the game being concluded after press time. Tonight they will travel to Greenville for a rematch against the Stallions at 6:30 p.m.
