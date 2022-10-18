This Thursday, the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library will be hosting a fun Halloween event, free for all children.
From 4- to :30 p.m. on Oct. 20, library staff is inviting and encouraging everyone to come and make a monster toy to bring home. Mix and match different parts and pieces of donated toys to create a new masterpiece to enjoy.
Parents will need to stay with their children to help hot glue the pieces together. Each child will be able to take home their Frankentoy upon completion.
The Library is located at 425 E. Center Street in Madisonville. You do not need to be a library card holder to attend.
If you are looking to donate some toys, the library is still accepting donations. The puzzle piece can be missing, or part of the toy can be broken. All toys are accepted as they will be disassembled for this project and then reassembled however the children so choose.
For more information, visit the HCMPL on Facebook.
