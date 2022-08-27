Recently the City of Madisonville held their First Annual Service Awards Dinner for those who have been employed with the city for 10, 15, 20 and even 30 years, to recognize team members service, sacrifice and longevity with the city.
“Tonight we’re here to recognize you all, we haven’t been able to do that over the past few years. There are 32 employees with ten different departments that are represented here tonight and we want to acknowledge your accomplishments,” Mayor Kevin Cotton. “We can’t do what we do without you, and this is just a small token of our appreciation. If you are still one of those who want the little pin, we can get them for you. We just tried to do something different this time.”
“It’s because of you guys and the jobs that you do that makes the city a success, the service you provide day in and day out, and believe me time flies,” Rob Saint, city administrator for Madisonville, said.
“We can’t do what we do without you. We are a team and together we accomplish our goals for the community. Thank you,” Cotton said.
The evening was full of photo ops, food, and achievement as members from different departments were recognized for their employment with the city of Madisonville.
“The City of Madisonville has approximately 350 employees,” Deputy City Administrator Brad Long said. “We are blessed with some exceptional talent. Any time we have an opportunity to recognize our employees we are thrilled to do so. We enjoyed our first annual Services Awards celebration where we were able to recognize 32 employees serving our city from ten to thirty years. We look forward to continuing this celebration for years to come.”
