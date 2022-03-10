Difficult times alter our prayer life. We all understand this at a very personal level as our prayers can vacillate from inexpressible joy to indescribable pain and confusion over the course of a month. We can move from expressing absolute faith to unanswerable questions depending on what is happening in our immediate lives.
This does not prevent us from saying, “God is love,” or “God is in control,” through it all. It does vastly change what we might mean when we say these things. Changes in life are opportunities for us to deepen and broaden our understanding of popular expressions, or to throw them out altogether and replace them with more mature understandings.
When the world convulses, as it has over the past 36 months, our prayer lives can convulse as well. It is one thing to pray for peace, it is quite another to know what to do to keep war from spreading. It is one thing to pray for health and the end of the pandemic, but another to know what to do to help bring it to an end.
We are often too emotional, too entrenched in ideologies, or too settled in our lives to connect our prayers with actions. Even if we overcame all of this, no one knows enough to act in the right direction all the time. There are people with worldviews that are so bizarre and foreign to us that it boggles the mind to consider that any part of them could claim to worship the same God.
The current war in Ukraine is, amongst other things, yet another war between historically Christian nations. It is worth remembering that the Patriarch of Moscow can trace authority back to Rome and that Czar (which Putin has fashioned himself after) derives from Caesar. The Russian Church and Russian political machines are intertwined, even considering the explicit atheism of the Communist era.
The Orthodox Times offered this headline on March 8, “Patriarch of Moscow: Gay Parades are to blame for the war in Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill is quoted as saying, “In the Donbass there is rejection, a fundamental rejection of the so-called values that are offered today by those who claim world power. Today there is such a test for the loyalty of this government, a kind of pass to that “happy” world, the world of excess consumption, the world of visible “freedom”. Do you know what this test is? The test is very simple and at the same time terrible — this is a gay parade.”
He also said, “The demands on many to hold a gay parade are a test of loyalty to that very powerful world; and we know that if people or countries reject these demands, then they do not enter into that world, they become strangers to it.”
If war was not confusing enough, the main voice of the Orthodox Church argues that the West’s tolerance of homosexuality is one of the reasons Russia attacked Ukraine. Along with that, we are also dealing with inflation and energy shocks (our friends in the U.K. have seen their heating bills more than double in the last six months). Our leaders are faced with massively complex situations and hard decisions — all of which will be questioned and any of which may be right or wrong.
I have also been hearing more about Israel and Armageddon, which is connected to a specific misunderstanding of the apocalyptic sections of the Bible. This misunderstanding has the effect of the church, which I believe should be adding calm and clarity in times of crisis, stoking misinformation and fear. If this has any impact on our national policy — God help us.
People are too busy, and times are too confusing, for any believers to forego prayer. Keep the big stuff in front of us — wisdom, peace, and humility. Never stop sharing our best and informed ideas, and never stop listening. So, I pray with both fervor and humility. I don’t know enough to be king, but I do pray to one.
Paul says in Romans, “Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we ought, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with sighs too deep for words. And he who searches the hearts of men knows what is the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for the saints according to the will of God.” (Romans 8:26-27)
This is a time for seeking wisdom. The Proverbs begins,
“That men may know wisdom and instruction,
understand words of insight,
receive instruction in wise dealing,
righteousness, justice, and equity;
that prudence may be given to the simple,
knowledge and discretion to the youth”
(Proverbs 1:2-4)
May we all continue to pray as we can and do as we know how.
