STARKVILLE, Miss. – In a battle of NCAA Tournament bubble teams at Humphrey Coliseum Wednesday, the Kentucky Wildcats picked up a crucial 71-68 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
“The biggest thing I’ve been talking to them about is refuse to lose. Just refuse to lose,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “You may run out of time but refuse to lose. Just keep fighting.
“It was a hard-fought game for both teams.”
Before the game, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projected the Wildcats would move back into the NCAA Tournament field with the victory; thus, the win helps move the Cats back to the right side of the bubble.
Kentucky picked up its second Quad 1 win of the season with the victory moving to 2-7 against Quad 1 foes while it handed the Bulldogs a Quad 2 loss. UK is now 17-9 overall and 8-5 in SEC play.
“That’s one thing about this team. We’re never going to back down. We’re in a hole right now and we’re going to dig out of it. Best believe we’re going to dig out of it,” senior Jacob Toppin said postgame of the much-needed Quad 1 win. “We’re a great group of guys who are going to stick together and we’re going to continue to fight to the end, no matter the outcome. So we’re going to figure this out. We’re going to turn this around it. It started today. We got a good dub.”
The victory came without injured guards Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) and CJ Fredrick (ribs). Wheeler missed his third straight game with the ankle injury while Fredrick sat out for a second straight contest nursing a rib injury suffered in the Cats’ Feb. 4 win over Florida. Calipari said postgame he does not know when the duo will return.
Kentucky was led in scoring by Oscar Tshiebwe with 18 points. Toppin (16) Antonio Reeves (14) and Chris Livingston (13) joined the him in double figures.
Tshiebwe pulled down 11 rebounds to log his 15th double-double of the season while point guard Cason Wallace dished a team-high 11 assists despite being held to just four points scoring on a 1-for-13 shooting night from the field.
“He was 1-for 13, but he had 11 assists,” Calipari said of Wallace. “And he defended and the biggest rebounds, Cason and came up with. Oscar is beginning to be himself. Not quite there yet.
“Chris was an all-star today. Really proud of him.”
Tolu Smith led the Bulldogs with 22 points. Shakeel Moore (14) and Dashawn Davis (13) and Cameron Matthews (11) each joined him in double figures.
The Wildcats opened the game on a 18-11 run behind eight early points from Reeves and six from Tshiebwe but the Bulldogs would chip away to cut the lead to 23-18 with 7:14 left in the first half thanks to a three from Davis.
Kentucky seemed poised to take a four-point lead into halftime after Toppin canned a three with 3.3 seconds left in the half but the Bulldogs had other plans. Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans called timeout to draw up a play that resulted in a deep three from Matthews to beat the buzzer and pull the home team within one at 36-35 heading into the break.
Mississippi State opened the second half on a 6-2 run to take a 41-38 lead with 16:07 to go, but Kentucky punched back in a big way. The Wildcats rolled to an 18-2 run grabbing seemingly every rebound in a run that lasted for over eight minutes. Included in the run was a stretch of over four minutes in which the Bulldogs were held scoreless as UK jumped out in front 56-43 with 8:33 to play.
The Bulldogs would not go away quietly as it used a 12-2 run to pull within three at 58-55 with 4:10 to play and also drew Tshiebwe’s fourth foul to put the defending consensus national player of the year in foul trouble.
A jumper from Moore moved the Bulldogs within two at 66-64 with 39 seconds to play, but a clutch offensive rebound from Livingston after a missed Reeves three forced the Bulldogs to foul the UK freshman and send him to the line with 8.1 seconds left.
Livingston would make both free throws to put UK up four, but the Bulldogs were given one last gasp after Kentucky fouled Eric Reed Jr with 5.1 seconds left. Reed would make both free throws and the Bulldogs would promptly foul Tshiebwe with 4.6 seconds left.
Tshiebwe would go just 1-for-2 from the line forcing UK to foul Matthews to prevent a potential game-tying three.
Matthews would make both free throw’s cutting the UK lead to 69-68 with 3.8 seconds left and the Bulldogs would again foul Tshiebwe, sending him back to the line with 3.4 seconds left.
“I’ll have to tell you Mississippi State refused to lose today,” Calipari said of the decision to keep fouling. “They tried to extend the game and I had to foul because I was scared to death they were gonna make a three.”
This time, he would make both free throw’s and UK was able to get a stop on the defensive end to secure the win.
“Obviously, we went on a run, but we understood that basketball is a game of runs,” Toppin said of the wild finish. “We knew they were gonna go on their run. We could have backed down and just let them win the game, but we kept fighting. We kept staying together and we just dug deep and got that win.”
Kentucky will return host for a rematch with No. 10 Tennessee Saturday, where the program will honor the 1996 and 1998 National Championship winning teams and the 1997 national runner-ups. Tip-off from Rupp Arena is slated for 1:00 p.m. EST.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.