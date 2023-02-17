Hi! My name is Ashley Buchanan and I am the Adult Marketing Coordinator and I’d like to share with you about a program we are having soon! Keep reading for more information on happenings at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library.
On Tuesday, March 7th, beginning at 6pm, please join HCMPL and Kentucky Humanities in welcoming Debra Faulk as Nancy Green Being Aunt Jemima, the Pancake Queen. “Aunt Jemima” was one of the first American brand identities. Her face was instantly recognized around the world as the embodiment of hospitality and a tasty breakfast. Her real name was Nancy Green, and aside from being the first Aunt Jemima, she was a real Kentucky hero: a community activist, philanthropist, and church missionary. Originally born into slavery in Montgomery County, Kentucky, in 1834, Nancy Green became an icon.
If you have not heard of a Chautauqua Program, they are great! And let me tell you why. Chautauqua originated in Chautauqua, New York, in 1874 as a means of providing Sunday School teachers with more training in theology and Biblical history. The format, a tent show with speakers, quickly expanded into the largest adult educational program in America. At the height of its popularity, 200 permanent Chautauqua sites and 22 separate tent circuits offered week-long programs of political oratory, drama, music, and inspiration to thousands of people. Kentucky Humanities sponsors Chautauqua-style presentations consisting of performances followed by Q&A sessions. Kentucky Chautauqua® follows the best Chautauqua traditions of education, inspiration, and entertainment in relaxed, informal settings, allowing your community to meet and talk with people who helped shape our state’s past and make it what it is today. Since its beginning in 1992, Kentucky Chautauqua® has brought to life more than 70 people from Kentucky’s past — both famous and unknown. Chautauqua performers travel to schools and community organizations throughout the state delivering historically accurate dramatizations of Kentuckians who made valuable contributions.
This Chautauqua performance is packed full of history and fun! At HCMPL, we are excited about honoring this Kentucky Historical icon during March, which is Women’s History Month. We hope you will join us in commemorating and encouraging the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.
