Two of the greatest female athletes in Hopkins County Central Storm athletic history will be recognized as part of this year’s Hall of Fame class. Ellen French (French-Beach) and Ashley Flener are two of the Storm’s greatest athletes.
ELLEN FRENCH BEACH
Beach is one of those great athletes who was a three sport athlete. Although she achieved recognition in other sports, swimming is probably the sport in which she gained the most notoriety.
Unfortunately swimming is like many other “Olympic sports” in that it does not draw a lot of fans to the meets or competitions.
In high school swimming there are 11 events. Beach is the Storm record holder in five of those events.
Beach is the individual school record holder in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
She was also part of all three relay teams in setting the school record in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 50 relay.
Beach was predominantly a sprinter as evidenced by the fact that she is a school record holder in the 50 freestyle. This has also served her well on the summer circuit where the events generally do not have the longer distances.
Beach was a South Central champ for the Madisonville Country Club Sharks when they swam in the Bowling Green area clubs.
Beach was also an Evansville Conference champ for the Madisonville Country Club team when she swam against the Evansville area clubs.
What many people consider to be Beach’s second sport was soccer. She played Lady Storm soccer from 2004-10 and was noted for her versatility and strong leg. She played primarily defense and right midfield.
The true example of the strength of her leg is the fact that she was the person that the Coach usually asked to take any free kicks or any corner kicks.
Beach wanted to challenge herself and develop another lifetime sport in addition to swimming as she took up tennis in her later years of high school. Beach stated recently, “I simply wanted to challenge myself with a new sport. I played tennis my junior and senior years mostly playing doubles.”
As successful as Beach was in her athletics, she has been even more so academically. She attended the University of Kentucky where she graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Biology.
She finished her medical school training in 2018 through the University of Pikeville. She then graduated from the Pediatric Residency program of the Medical College of Georgia in 2021.
Beach is currently a General Pediatrician in Madisonville, Kentucky for Baptist Health Deaconess. She serves on the Academic Faculty for medical students of the University of Louisville as well as the Baptist Family Medical Residency Program.
Beach is married to Jordan Beach and they have a son, Anderson.
ASHLEY FLENER
Ashley Flener is one of the most decorated softball players in the long and successful history of Hopkins Central softball.
By the time she graduated in 2012 she held a State record of hitting a home run in five consecutive games. I always say the number of home runs hit is hard to compare because some ballparks are set up for hitters and some are set up for pitchers. However, to hit a home run in five consecutive games anywhere is very impressive.
Flener was the star of a team that was very successful. The Lady Storm with her leadership won the 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2012 District championships.
Flener was part of a Regional championship Lady Storm softball team in 2011 and was on the Regional runner up team in 2008.
Flener held many individual accolades including 14 career home runs, 49 career doubles and 22 career triples.
As good as she was offensively, Flener may have been better defensively.
Longtime Assistant softball Coach Kent Akin recalls a story when the Lady Storm played Regional power Christian County.
Akin stated, “Christian County’s leadoff hitter leads off with a triple. The next girl hits a ball to Flener but Christian County Coach David Joiner holds her at third out of respect for Flener’s arm.”
Akin added, “Flener ended up holding the runner on third, the next two girls pop up and strike out. The Lady Storm went on to eventually knock off Regional power Christian County 1-0 in 11 innings. Coach Joiner later said he should have sent the runner at third but was afraid of Flener’s arm”.
Flener had a tremendous amount of statewide recognition as she was Second Team All-State in 2012, was a member of the East West All-Star game in 2012, and participated in the Kentucky Tennessee All-Star game in 2012.
Flener made one of those difficult choices that many athletes have to make in that even though she had numerous offers to play collegiately, she decided to concentrate on academics in college.
Flener attended Western Kentucky University where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry in 2016. She then went on to obtain her Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University in 2020.
Today Flener is a veterinarian at Kentuckiana Animal Clinic in Owensboro, Kentucky.
