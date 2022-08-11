Over the weekend, the 38th Annual Dust Bowl was held at Dr Festus Claybon Park in Madisonville and hosted an impressive amount of talented basketball players from across the region.
The tournament started on Friday and ended Sunday night with “Team BE GREAT” from Hopkinsville winning the 10 team tournament.
Light of Chance has ran thee tournament since 2009, using it as a platform to unite and restore the family unit and community while bringing awareness to health issues such as blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.